PTI all set to hold ‘power show’ in Islamabad today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold the largest public meeting themed under “Amar bil Maroof” to be held at Parade Ground Islamabad on March 27 (Sunday).

In a statement, PTI leader Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood said the biggest public meeting “Ammar bil Maroof” would be held in Islamabad on March 27. He said the public meeting would be the largest one in the history of the country and would have a great impact. He said the impact of the largest rally on corrupt gang would be visible on those who moved so-called no-confidence motion.

He said they all should make efforts to attend this historic public gathering and asked people to invite maximum people with them to be part of the rally to be held in the federal capital. “We all should repose confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and express solidarity with our leader”, he remarked.

Talking to media at Parade Ground, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said few PTI workers caravans had reached the venue while others were on way from across the country to participate in the historic public meeting. He said all the PTI workers would reach on 3 pm from all over the country on Sunday. He said people would participate from all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the rally. Faisal Javed Khan said a leader was always thinking for the next generation, adding that PM Imran Khan had already won this match. He said a large number of people would participate in March 27 public gathering. A large number of overseas Pakistanis were also reaching the federal capital to participate in the rally, he added.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the historic public gathering to expose the corrupt disgruntled politicians dancing on the tune of foreign powers”, the PTI leader added. He said PTI would show the opposition parties a public meeting. He said before so-called no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan would show a trump card which would surprise the opposition parties. Addressing a press conference, Provincial Ministers Khyber Pakhtunkhwan Kamran Bangash and Taimur Saleem Jhagra said a large crowd of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would attend PTI public show on March 27 in Islamabad. Kamran Bangash said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan like a solid rock as they believed that he was the only leader who could address their problems and take the country out of existence challenges.

Taimur Jhagra said the PTI public show would break records of all previous people meetings as they believed in power of people and supremacy of truth. A huge public rally of Sindh province led by opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had reached Parade Ground on Saturday to participate to participate in the public gathering.

Talking to media at Parade Ground, Haleem Adil Sheikh said PTI would hold the biggest public meeting in the history of Pakistan. “People have rejected those politicians who used to rule the country by taking dictation from foreign states and it is not far off now that Pakistan will emerge as a country on the world map which truly follows the principles of State of Madinah”, he added. He said, “Today, Pakistan is moving towards the goal of development and prosperity. The opposition is not digesting the development of Pakistan and the prosperity of the people”.

PTI Insaf Youth Working Committee’s Memebr Daud Kakar said all the preparations had been completed by the party chapters across Balochistan. He said the largest number of people; particularly party workers would participate in March 27 public meeting.

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sadar Tanveer Illyas Khan said the nation was standing firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, who is also senior minister of AJK said, PTI AJK would participate actively in March 27 public meeting hoping that rally would be the largest one in the history of Pakistan. Flanked by Party leadership, he said people from Muzaffarabad, Bimber, Bagh, Rawla Kot and all the districts of AJK would participate in the public gathering.