PM resolves not to spare ‘three rats’ even if his life is at stake

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that efforts of the ‘three mice’ to topple his government were focused on evading the huge corruption cases and declared that he would not spare them even if his life was at stake.

“Losing a government is a minor thing, I will not spare you (referring to opposition leaders), if my life is at stake,” he said while addressing a huge public gathering here.

The prime minister said that the three stooges (a reference he coined for the corruption-tainted leaders of the main opposition parties) had been hatching a conspiracy to pull down the government of Imran Khan since they had not been getting any NRO.

He appealed to all Pakistanis to reach Islamabad for the March 27 public gathering as the opposition was giving millions of rupees to the member of the National Assembly to switch sides. “It is the obligation for the whole nation to stand against evil and side with the good and support those people who have been waging war against these thieves and plunderers,” he told the gathering amidst thunderous applause of the supporters who were waving PTI’s flags and chanting party slogans.

The prime minister termed March 27, a ‘decisive day in the country’s history as the mammoth crowd would gather in the Capital on his call to give a message to those criminals that the days of their plunder and loot were over. “The day will revive the nation. When a nation stands for the right, it is revived,” he said, adding that the whole nation should raise its voice to end evil and vice.

The prime minister thanked Asif Zardari, ‘diesel’ (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) and the shoe polishing expert ‘cherry blossom Sharif’ (Shahbaz Sharif), as after watching their faces, the people feared for their return to power, so they were galvanized and gathered behind PTI to counter the return of those plunderers and looters of the national wealth.

First, these people tried to force Imran Khan to give them NRO and after failure in their efforts, they were out to topple his government, he observed.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other provincial leadership were also present.

The prime minister said that Allah Almighty had ordained the people to stand with the good and wage jihad against evil while remaining neutral in this struggle had not been allowed.

The biggest thieves had been plundering the country for the last thirty years, he said, adding one politician known as ‘diesel’ had been doing politics on the basis of religion while the other ‘biggest illness of the country, Zardari’, had been facing graft cases over his billions of rupees corruption and in the fake accounts cases.

While in Shahbaz Sharif’s case, it was divulged that an amount of Rs3.79 billion was transacted into the account of his peon Maqsood whereas another amount of Rs1600 crore had been detected in the accounts of his other servants. The case was pending for adjudication as Shahbaz Sharif had been evading the proceedings on different pretexts.

Shahbaz had realized that his time had arrived and he knew well if Imran was in power, he would land into jail, the prime minister further said.

He said the fourth actor was sitting in London, who had been declared as an absconder by the courts. In the Panama leaks, four big palaces in posh areas of London and owned by his daughter had been surfaced.

These corruption-tainted people had been maneuvering against his government after realizing that his government had successfully steered the country out of the financial challenges and then the corona pandemic, he added.

The prime minister said Shahbaz sent his sons and son-in-law abroad to save them from NAB cases, Ishaq Dar and his sons had been also sitting abroad, adding that from their way of life, it appeared that they had been born in the house of UK Queen.