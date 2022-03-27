Ulema agree on inclusive code of ethics for society

President Dr Arif Alvi chaired a meeting of Ulema and religious scholars on reformation of society on Saturday.

The President was present at the meeting in Governor House Sindh along with local ulema while Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri attended the meeting in Islamabad along with local ulema.

Different groups of Ulema from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir attended the meeting through the video link. The participants of the meeting discussed different topics including the coronavirus pandemic, role of ulema in reforming the society, ways to counter fake news and immorality, inheritance of women, cleanliness and Islamophobia and designation of international day to counter Islamophobia.

The participants noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, due to efforts of Ulema, the guidelines to prevent coronavirus were implemented and in the whole of the Islamic world, Pakistan was the only country where mosques and places of worship remained open.

Now the ulema could announce the relaxation in the restrictions against the coronavirus. The participants agreed on a comprehensive code of ethics for the society.

According to the code, this year during Ramazan the restrictions against coronavirus would be relaxed but it was better to use masks inside buildings. Cleanliness in the mosques and Imambargahs should be ensured as hygiene was an integral part of the faith, the Ulema declared.

The ulema congratulated the government and National Command Operation Center for the successful policy on the coronavirus plague and also thanked the nation for following their directions. Ulema paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts at the international level to counter Islamophobia and protect the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It was suggested that ulema should create public awareness about the resolution in the United Nations against Islamophobia and its importance and necessity.

Ulema would continue to play their role and support the government efforts for resolution of social issues like health of mother and child, protection of environment, inheritance of women and population welfare.

Ulema expressed their concerns about fake news and decided to support the government efforts for coming up with solutions to counter fake news and communicate truth to the people and work on character building of the public. They expressed concern on the negative effects of Islamophobia in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

They also condemned the acts of terrorism in Sialkot, Mian Channu, Sahiwal and Peshawar and asked the government to take measures to stop the incidents. The religious leaders expressed concern at the rising trend of intolerance and asked the public to shun extremism. The forum felicitated the government and foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the successful holding of recent meeting in Islamabad.