Govt decides to put PPP MNA on ECL in murder case

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Jam Abdul Karim and all other accused/ co-accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case are recommended to put in Exit Control List(ECL). “Names of all accused/co-accused including MNA Jam Abdul Karim in Nazim Jokhio murder case, FIR#457/2021 at PS Memon Goth, Malir Karachi have been recommended for placement on ECL,” said a press release. Meeting of the ECL committee of the Cabinet was held here Saturday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Law and Justice Mr. Farogh Nasim and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has further directed DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to issue “Red Warrant” through Interpol to make his (MNA) arrest from Dubai. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that a letter has been written to the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for handing over of accused Jam Abdul Karim to Sindh police after his arrest on arrival at Islamabad. He said that the accused was involved in a heinous crime. He stated this in a video, shared on twitter, here on Saturday. The Governor said, ‘We cannot leave any accused in such situation.’ He said that Jam Abdul Karim was wanted in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.













