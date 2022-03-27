Islamabad gathering to prove last nail in mafia’s coffin: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Islamabad public meeting would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the mafia as millions of party workers were moving towards Islamabad on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that Islamabad’s public meeting would differentiate between good and bad as the people considered Imran Khan a true leader. The opponents could not harm PM Imran Khan, he said and reaffirmed that the people were standing beside the captain.

He said that Imran Khan had come out from every crisis successfully and put the country on right direction. He said people were supporting Imran Khan and remain to do so in future as well.

Islamabad public meeting would prove to be a public referendum against the opponents, he added.

Ministers discuss development projects with Punjab CM: Federal and provincial ministers and assembly members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Kamalia on Saturday and apprised him about the ongoing development projects in Kamalia and Toba Tek Singh.

Buzdar said that under the annual development programme, 407 ongoing and other new development projects in district Toba Tek Singh would be completed with Rs 5 billion, according to a handout issued here.

Similarly, Rs 1.3 billion would be spent on 171 projects of community development.

Under sustainable development projects, 474 schemes would be completed at a cost of Rs 890 million and Rs 500 million would be spent on the construction and expansion of the roads for easy access from fields to market.

He said new projects worth Rs 4 billion were being launched in Toba Tek Singh under the district development programme. People of district Toba Tek Singh would get free-of-cost treatment facilities up to one million rupees from public and private hospitals through Sehat Insaf cards.

Those who met the chief minister include Farrukh Habib, Riaz Fityana, Ashifa Riaz, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Nasrullah Dreshak and others.

Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO, DC Toba Tek Singh and others were also present.

Kite-flying incidents anger CM : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his displeasure over the incidents of kite-flying in different areas of the provincial metropolis.

He ordered for strictly implementation of a ban on kite flying and indiscriminate action against the violators. He said that kite-flying would not be tolerated.

He directed the police and administration to discharge their duties wholeheartedly for protecting the lives and properties of people besides taking effective measures to stop the incidents of kite flying. He also ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to people who got injured due to kite strings.