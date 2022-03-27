AJK to have special education package soon: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said the AJK government was all set to bring special education packages to improve standard and quality of education in the region.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Additional Teaching Block of Government Post Graduate College Mirpur (GPGCM) on Saturday.

“Since the education tops the government’s list of priorities, it has been decided that the problems of the Education Department would be addressed as soon as possible”.

He said that though the literacy rate in AJK was quite higher than other provinces of Pakistan but it still needed a lot of improvement in terms of standard and quality.

“Education, health, construction and development are among our top priorities”, the president said, adding that he would continue to serve the people of Mirpur till the last breath of his life. The people of Mirpur, he said, had given him a lot of love and respect. “I am grateful to the people of Mirpur who elected me Member Assembly 9 times”, he said adding that his first and foremost responsibility was to serve my people.

Hailing the Government Postgraduate College Mirpur’s contribution and role in the national development, Barrister Chaudhary said that the GPGCM was one of the premier educational institutions in the state that has produced big names.

“Prominent politicians of Azad Kashmir, judges and jurists, military officers, bureaucrats and other eminent personalities have graduated from this institution”, he said.

He said that the government would soon authorize the GPGCM to grant degrees but for that matter it (college) would have to improve the quality of education.

On Kashmir, the president said that India was hell bent on changing the demography of the occupied territory. After abolishing the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019, Barrister Chaudhary said, “India wants to change the demographics and install a Hindu Chief Minister thereby redrawing electoral maps in Kashmir”.

Kashmiris, he said, won’t allow this to happen. “As president of the Base camp, I will continue to raise the voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at all national and international platforms”, he said adding that it was a matter of pride for him to represent Kashmiris at the recent meeting of OIC.

He expressed the hope that the time was not far when Kashmiris’ sacrifices would reach to fruition.Earlier, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry inaugurated the Additional Teaching Block of Government Post Graduate College Mirpur.

Chief Patron of Old Saroshians Union, Retd Chief Justice of AJK Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, his senior associate in Old Saroshians and Retd Secretary Power Dev. Engr. M Iqbal Rattayal, Retd Chairmen AJK BISE Prof. Zaheer Chaudhry and Prof. Shahid Muneer Jiraal and other seasoned academics, Parliamentary Secretary and Member Assembly Mrs. Sabiha Siddique, Secretary Higher Education Shahid Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, Principal Prof. Nazar Hussain Chaudhry and other officials of Mirpur Div and District Administration were also present.