83 new Covid-19 cases reported across Punjab

As many as 83 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday while no new death due to the pandemic reported during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 505,815 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,550 so far. The P&SHD confirmed 53 cases were reported in Lahore, two each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Vehari, five in Multan, one in Gujranwala, Rahimyar Khan and Toba Tek Singh. The Punjab health department conducted 10,547,477 tests so far while 489,665 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.