PML-N, PPP united to hide their corruption: minister

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed has said that certified corrupt parties like PML-N and PPP have come together against the Prime Minister to hide and save their corruption but Imran Khan would bring all the corruption kings to a political end.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, he said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the no-confidence motion would fail miserably and in just a few days, all the opposition parties would be seen quarrelling each other.

Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that the whole nation was shocked to watch bloodthirsty political parties of the past coming together to save the corruption of their elders, adding that sensitive to not seeing each other faces, political opponents and corruption kings were forced to come together to save their looting. But this unnatural nexus was about to reach its political end, he mentioned.

The minister said “We pay tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking the blackmailing and pressure of the opposition into consideration.” He said the PML-N and the PPP have been playing a drama in the country for the last 40 years. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has exposed their corruption and malpractices to the public, he added.