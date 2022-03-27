IGP seeks report on two killings

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were shot dead in Taxila, Rawalpindi, and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi. He directed the police concerned to take legal action against the killers and provide justice to the affected families.

Two killed in road accident: Two young men were killed in a road accident between a truck and a motorbike on the National Highway here on Saturday.

According to Badhani police, a truck overloaded with sacks struck the motorbike killing Khair Muhammad Khaskheli and Mumtaz Ali Hajano.

The bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico legal formalities.

The deceased were reportedly residents of Chandan Mori area. The incident’s FIR has not been registered so far.

The police have detained the driver and impounded the vehicle.