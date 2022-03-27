‘Climate Warriors’ force for combating environmental degradation

A female educationist, while realizing serious impact of climate change crisis on planet earth and on life of its dwellers, decided to prepare a force of `Climate Warriors’ to combat these challenges.

“Climate crisis will soon form a shape of serious threat affecting whole biodiversity and there is dire need for taking measures to counter these challenges,” observed Dr. Sadia Khalid a PhD scholar on education. Our concept, she said is that we need warriors because the situation emerging due to climate crisis is more than a war and we have to take it in the same way by fighting for protection and survival. We are very weak before the nature’s ferocity because when there are heavy rains causing floods, we suffer in shape of loss to lives and property, she expressed and added, in the same way when the heat wave intensifies, it takes lives. Similarly extreme weather conditions affect all the creatures including human beings, animals, birds, forests etc. In coming time, Sadia said the climatic crisis will become a serious full blown threat affecting all the creatures including humans, animals, wildlife, forest, plants and flowers. For raising awareness among the masses especially, teachers and students about this challenge, I am working to highlight message contained in 13, 14 and 15 numbers of Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations calling for action for protection of marine life and life on earth including wildlife respectively, she added.

In this regard, Sadia apprised that she is also imparting training online to educate people at and international level about UN Sustainable Development Goals. This is my personal initiative to form a force of climatic warriors through educating people about threats posed by climate change and mitigation measures being adopted by every one for safety, she said and added that being an educationist, she was concentrating on teachers who could play very effective role by educating their students and sensitize them about severity of threats posed by climate change. Apart from teachers, we are also engaging youngsters by arranging different awareness programmes online and through arranging field trips to different areas. Social media is also used for promoting the concept of Climate Warriors by creating pages on different platforms, she explained. On Facebook, Sadia said the climate warrior’s page has membership of more than around 2000 people mostly students and teachers who are sharing awareness messages.