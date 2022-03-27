Khan’s has pushed opposition to dead-end street: minister

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Prisons, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan here on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lively innings has pushed the opposition to a dead-end street.

Addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in his constituency, he said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s big surprise which would be given in the March 27 public meeting, the opposition’s ‘Kanpen tang rahi hain.’ Fayyaz Chohan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s inflation march would die in Gujranwala. Neither, any one is leaving PTI nor, the allies of the government are going anywhere, he said adding, all the clouds would clear from tomorrow. Weather would also be clear and the opposition would fail to achieve its target, he added. Meanwhile, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA), Ch. Adnan said public gathering on March 27 at Parade ground Islamabad would be a historic one which would be attended by a large number of people. He said that PTI would organize the biggest public gathering at the Parade ground. Ch Adnan said that more than one million people would participate in the huge public meeting, adding that they would express their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan as their genuine leader.