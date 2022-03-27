DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship kicks off

The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship commenced Saturday in the state-of-the-art squash courts of DHA Islamabad.

The championship was inaugurated by the squash legend Qamar Zaman who cut the ribbon and also played the neck shot. The tournament secretary welcomed the participants including 10 international players to the first ever DHA international Squash Championship.

Total 24 players are participating in the event with 10 international players from France, Iraq, Malaysia, Qatar and Egypt. Eight matches were played in the first round on Saturday. In the opening match Alireza Shameli from Iran won with the score of 11/9, 11/4 and 11/9 from Pakistan’s Khushal Riaz Khan.

Today (Sunday), eight more matches will be played in the first round.