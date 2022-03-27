Cooler Heads

The PML(N)’s firebrand caravan has tightened its shoelaces and is on its way for a grand showdown in the capital. Meanwhile, the chairs are out as the ruling party keeps releasing spoilers about its “historic” rally.

Amid the steamy ruckus and Maulana’s blaring of war horns, PPP’s voice of reason comes as a much-needed hope for anyone and everyone fearing widespread anarchy.

What is the need to raise the political temperatures even higher when all that counts is the strength inside the parliament on the day of the upcoming no-confidence vote? That is the only numbers game that the opposition camps should be fully invested in. Considering the ever-increasing danger of violence and the likelihood of the National Assembly Speaker shelving the session on security concerns, stepping in the street might not be a great option on the table.

Then again, the frenzied circus has been dragged for far too long now. It remains to be seen how bloodied the fight would get this time but the chequered past of such protests getting ugly at the slightest of excuses cannot be ruled out. Since everyone in this country loves throwing democratic buzzwords around, it is high time we start acting like a mature democracy.

These past few weeks have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride with angry finger-waving, naked threats and convenient naming-and-shaming of the once holy cow running the show. Both sides cannot seem to wait to unveil the trump cards up their sleeves and therefore, letting the business go about usual remains the only way forward. *