PM says he will never spare ‘three stooges’ even if his life at stake

KAMALIA: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday has vowed not to leave the ‘three stooges’, even if he dies.

Khan said that all the corrupt leaders have united against him to get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). The ‘three stooges’ are facing corruption cases in NAB and they are blackmailing the incumbent government to get relief. He said one of his opponents used Islam for his politics but sell his honour for diesel, the second opponent has assets and bank accounts in foreign countries while the third one is like cherry blossom which polishes shows better.

He also termed PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the biggest ‘disease’ of Pakistan, and named Shehbaz Sharif, a shoe polisher. He said the fourth actor was sitting in London, who had been declared as an absconder by the courts. Nawaz Sharif will soon rush to Pakistan from London when NAB is taken down and cases against him were waved off, he added.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is already standing with Nawaz Sharif and he will initiate ‘Lifafa’ journalism to spread his narrative.