National tennis training camp ended at Pakistan Club

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and Najam Aziz Trust jointly organized a three-day national tennis training camp at Pakistan Tennis Club Shahi Bagh wherein players in different age groups attended under qualified coaches.

CEO of the Najam Aziz Trust Iram Shehzadi distributed certificates among the participants. Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil was also present. Level-I International coach Moinuddin trained the players. The camp was attended by 80 top ranked players of the province including Shoaib Khan, a recent Davis Cup player and Barkatullah, Yousuf Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Saqib Umar, Aqib Umar, Kashan Umar and Hamza Roman, Hamid Israr and Uzair Khan.

The purpose of organizing the camp was to prepare the players for the upcoming national and international competitions. Taking advantage of coaching, they will strengthen the mastery of the game. The presence of top ranking players has taught the junior players a lot. From the camp, the players of the province will improve their rankings at national and international level, national coach Moinuddin said. He expressed his satisfaction over the exciting talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed it very vital for the coming days as far as winning Games titles at international level. He said there is no dearth of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so training and coaching camps could play a vital role in shaping up the games of the upcoming youth.

He said, wherever there is a national level camp in Pakistan, most of the players are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and I hope the players of the province will prove themselves, like they had in the past. In her speech, Iram Shehzadi said that in order to prepare talented and talented children in tennis for national and international competitions, the society has partnered with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and Pakistan Tennis Federation for such camps.

There are a lot of kids who have a lot of potential in tennis but can’t move forward due to financial difficulties while not coming forward due to lack of coaching and equipment. He said that sponsorship is very important for the promotion of tennis which will not only bring out talented players but also make a name for the country and the nation at the international level.