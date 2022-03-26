Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal slams Imran Khan-led government

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that they do not wish to do injustice on the country by ensuring that the premier remains in office. Addressing a public gathering in Parachinar, the PPP chairman said that calling the incumbent government Riyasat-e-Madina was an insult to its name.

“What kind of Riyasat-e-Madina is this which provides relief to the rich and inflation to the poor,” Bilawal questioned.

Bilawal criticised the Imran Khan-led government and said that the country is facing “historic inflation” due to economic mismanagement. He went on to say that the PM promised the nation 100 million jobs and promised to not turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but he failed.

“The country’s financial sovereignty was compromised after the PTI government agreed to take loan from IMF,” said the PPP chairman.

“The public is facing the burden of Imran Khan’s economic failure by paying heavy bills,” he added. Calling the PTI Tsunami a “catastrophe”, Bilawal said that the incumbent government favoured a few people and provided them relief in the last budget.

“We have shown that Imran Khan has lost the majority. Therefore, he is no longer the prime minister,” said Bilawal, adding that the “Opposition will consider Imran Khan as the prime minister if he manages to bring 172 members.”

He further said that the Opposition has tabled the no-confidence motion against the PM since March 8. “The prime minister should show sportsmanship and face us if he is brave enough to do so,” added Bilawal. Criticising the PM, Bilawal said: “The PM used to say that he would become the ambassador of Kashmir, but he ended up becoming the lawyer of Kulbhushan Jadhav.”