Lahore residents to announce verdict against ‘conscience-selling’ on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said a mammoth public rally would leave from Lahore on Sunday morning to participate in the historic meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scheduled to be held at the Islamabad Parade Ground, ending the politics of corrupt elements forever.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) at 9 a.m., the people of Lahore will announce their verdict against the conscience-selling at the Lahore-Islamabad motorway,” the minister said on his Twitter handle.

لاہور سے تاریخی ریلی 27 مارچ کو صبح 9 بجے موٹروے پر راوی ٹال پلازا گزرنے کے بعد مقام پر اکٹھی ہو گی۔ اہلیان لاہور کی ایک بہت بڑی تعداد اس ملک کی سیاست میں ضمیر فروشی اور کرپشن کے خلاف نکلیں گے انشاللہ۔ @Hammad_Azhar #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/zpZsvctpIX — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 26, 2022

He said participants of the rally would gather at a point after crossing the Ravi Toll Plaza to leave for the public meeting venue in Islamabad, expressing unity against the corrupt practices and horse-trading in politics.

Hammad said the alliance of opposition parties that even quarreled over the holding of public meetings how could form a joint government.

There would be a ‘sea’ of PTI workers on March 27 that would wash away all such dreams of the opposition, he added.