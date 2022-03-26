No one to be allowed to stage sit-in in Capital: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while reiterating complete security to the Opposition rally on Saturday categorically said that no one would be allowed to stage sit-in in the Federal Capital.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that 15,000 personnel of Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police were deputed for maintenance of law and order in the Capital. Srinagar Highway has been handed over to the Rangers and FC and it was a good omen that Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) has shifted its stage to H-9 Bazar from the highway, he said.

He said a JUI-F Senator has given assurance that they would abide by the laws and regulations. Permission was given to JUI-F for today’s rally only and no application is yet submitted for their tomorrow rally, he said.

The minister said PML-N has sought permission to hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway but was not allowed as the Apex Court and High Court have already directed the Interior Ministry and local administration to keep all main thoroughfare including Srinagar Highway opened. The courts’ directions would be strictly followed, he added.

He said that complete security would be provided to the rallies but no one would be allowed to block the roads. However, no one will be allowed to enter the Red Zone, he added.

The minister said mostly probably, the voting on no-confidence against the Prime Minister will be held on April 4 if it was tabled on March 28 in the House. Complete security will be given to all the members, he said.

He expressed the hope that Imran Khan would emerge victoriously and all government allies would decide in favor of the Prime Minister.

Rasheed said the DG FIA has been directed to arrest MNA Jam Abdul Karim who was nominated for the murder of journalist Nazim Jokhio soon after his arrival from Dubai. The accused MNA will be handed over to Sindh police after being taken into custody for further legal procedure, he added. He said that Jam Abdul Karim would not only be arrested but also his name would be put in the exit control list (ECL) besides providing it to Interpol.

The minister, while congratulating the armed forces, Rangers, FC and local administration for successfully holding the OIC Foreign Ministers summit, said that anti-Pakistan elements wanted to fail it.

He urged all political parties to show their political maturity and avoid any confrontation. He said currently there was no need to deploy an army but made it clear that under Article 245, armed forces could be summoned with the approval of the federal cabinet and PM.

The minister said the courts have directly put the responsibility on me and the Interior Ministry for maintenance of law and order in the Capital.

He said the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also been allowed to hold a public gathering on March 27 which would be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, the minister said that he had advised the Prime Minister to impose Governor’s rule in Sindh and declare an emergency but the Prime Minister rejected his advice. Keeping in view the immense popularity of Imran Khan, he said that he would advise the PM to go for early general elections also after giving a poor-friendly budget.

To another query, he said that talks were going on with all allies and estranged PTI lawmakers.

He said he would personally lead a mammoth procession from Rawalpindi to participate in the scheduled PTI gathering at Parade Ground on March 27. “I am firmly standing with Prime Minister Imran and will bring the biggest rally from Rawalpindi to the main rally,” he remarked.

To a separate question, the minister said that stern action would be taken against those who had started a malicious campaign against armed forces.