PM Imran to chair PTI’s political committee meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chairing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) political committee meeting at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad at 2:00 PM today Saturday in order to discuss the strategy to foil the opposition’s no-trust motion against the government.

A strategy will also be chalked out to make tomorrow’s (Sunday) public gathering in Islamabad successful.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and federal ministers will attend the meeting.

This is the third meeting of the ruling party’s political committee in as many as eight days due to the present political situation.

On March 24, 2022, PM Imran had chaired the committee meeting prior to which the committee had met on March 18 to ponder over the political crisis, arising out of the no-trust motion.