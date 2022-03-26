One dies, two hurt as trailer hits with mini coach

KHANEWAL: A man was crushed to death while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a trailer and mini passenger van near M-4 Khanewal Interchange at Ada Nawan under the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Yamean, 42 r/o Sheerkot was heading to his native village and when he reached near Nawan Adda, his trailer hit with a mini van coming from opposite side. As result, he died on the spot, while van driver named Suleman and a passenger Aslam got serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot and shifted the body and injured to DHQ Hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities. Police have started an investigation into the incident.