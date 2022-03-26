PPP leader Farhatullah Babar urged PDM to rethink its plan to hold Islamabad rally

In response to PTI’s power show on Sunday Senior PPP leader and secretary-general, Farhatullah Babar urged the joint Opposition to rethink its plan to hold a jalsa on March 28 in Islamabad.

“[The] Opposition should seriously rethink plans to hold jalsa in Islamabad on 27th”, Babar wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Imran Khan is on the run anyway. Deny him the wish to create mayhem, run away from no trust, derail democracy and then claim political martyrdom. He deserves political death, not martyrdom,” the senior PPP leader wrote.

Opposition should seriously rethink plans to hold jalsa in Islamabad on 27th.@ImranKhanPTI is on the run anyway.

Deny him the wish to create mayhem, run away from no trust, derail democracy & then claim political martyrdom.

He deserves political death, not martyrdom — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) March 25, 2022

However, sources privy to the matter told that reservations had been forwarded formally to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Shahbaz Sharif regarding their planned public meeting in Islamabad.

“PPP believed that after the Supreme Court decided to stop the PTI from holding the public meeting at D-Chowk, there was no need for them to hold public gatherings,” senior PPP leader said, adding that such action could provide PTI with an opportunity to further delay the vote on the no-confidence motion.

He further added that some ‘undemocratic forces’ could also take advantage of the situation and the country could face an ‘unforeseen incident’.