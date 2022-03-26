Kot Addu stadium yet to be provided facilities

MUZAFFARGARH: Kot Addu stadium being upgraded with estimated cost of Rs. 36 million was yet to be provided with necessary facilities of walking track, drinking water and lightning, APP learnt Saturday.

Locals including Jamshed Bukhari, Rahat Qureshi, Zafar Gurmani, Noor Alam Chaudhary among many others belonging to the vicinity told this agency that the stadium was the lone ground-turned recreational park here where people come day and night along with children and women for walk, exercise and sports. They said that even after upgrading with a hefty amount, the stadium was still deprived of essential facilities for life.

There are no toilets due to which patients, particularly diabetic and old-aged citizens who were recommended daily walk by their physicians face problems for taking exercise on a daily basis.

They said, it is a good sign that gym machinery was installed in the ground, but it is working under open sky which doesn’t serve its purpose for which it was placed.

Natives demanded the Chief Minister Punjab to provide missing facilities in the stadium in order to attract visitors to adopt a healthy lifestyle amid their busy schedule of working.