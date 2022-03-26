COVID-19: Pakistan reports 189 new cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

On Saturday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported four COVID-19 deaths and 189 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After the addition of 4 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 30,340 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,523,590.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 positivity count declined to 0.62 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 451.

However, as of yesterday, 367 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,485,085.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 8,165.

On the other, 574,549 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,765 in Punjab, 218,860 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,016 in Islamabad, 35,468 in Balochistan, 43,239 in Azad Kashmir and 11,693 in Gilgit-Baltistan.