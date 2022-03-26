Punjab govt announces date for matric, intermediate examinations

Educational boards across Punjab have announced the dates for conducting matric and intermediate examinations.

Matric exams will begin on May 10 and ninth-grade exams will begin on May 26.

Intermediate Part II exams will begin on June 18 while Part I exams will begin on July 4.

Exam forms for the yearly intermediate exams 2022 Part II/I with single payments are due March 31.

The deadline for submitting forms for the yearly matriculation examinations was March 22.

All educational boards in Punjab will declare the final date sheet for these examinations on their own.