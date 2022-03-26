Ayesha Gulelai reports FIA reagarding fake twitter account in her name

Jamaatus Sufa (JuS) founder and chief Ayesha Gulalai Wazir has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar’s Cyber Crime Wing, some people are sending lewd messages to political leaders through a fake Twitter account opened in her name.

Gulalai has stated in her complaint that whoever is doing this is slandering her.

She has asked the FIA to deactivate the account immediately, track down individuals responsible, and prosecute them.

Gulalai has stated that she only has one Twitter account, Wazir Gulalai and that all others are fraudulent.