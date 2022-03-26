Chinese envoy optimistic about Sino-Pak partnership in renewables

China and Pakistan’s partnership in renewables will be very helpful in fast conversion to green energy as latter has huge potential and can benefit a lot from technology and expertise of China. More Chinese companies are ready to operate here in energy sector, mainly in renewables, if Pakistan further fine-tunes investment policy and incentives.

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian, while speaking as the chief guest at a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony here, he said for achieving sustained development goals (SDGs) China had made huge progress in green energy as this was future of the world. China had largest renewable energy resources and cutting-edge equipment and machinery. Pakistan was also making every possible effort for conversion to green energy. It had big potential of renewable energy with Sindh’s better position in solar.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between Chinese Solar Energy Zonergy Company Limited-Pakistan and Altamash General Hospital, Karachi to install 351 KV solar energy plants to feed Altamash’s three health facilities in the city with expected completion period of three months.

AGH’s Director Dr. Emad Altamash and CEO of Zonergy Company Limited (Pakistan) Xu Hong Chang signed the agreement, which was witnessed by Chairman of Altamash Group, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Altamash, Chairperson of AGH, Dr. Shahina Altamash and Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian. Chinese Consul General said, “I am very impressed by the quality and quantum of medical equipment at Altamash General Hospital.”

He acknowledged Altamash’s health services to the humanity, especially to low income group people. Today, he said, Altamash Group had taken a step forward for conversion to renewable energy. Being the fastest and tested friends and big partners in various social and economic sectors, under CPEC China and Pakistan were also increasing their cooperation and partnership in energy sector especially in renewables, which was the only future solution.

For last couple of decades, the two countries had been working together in energy sector i.e. solar, wind and coal power generation. “My government is committed for renewables,” he reaffirmed. He described Zonergy as one of leading solar energy companies of China and appreciated the company’s contribution in promoting green energy. During a media chat there, Chinese diplomat congratulated Pakistanis on celebrating their “Pakistan Resolution Day “ and successfully holding great event of two-day OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference in Islamabad.

“We are following the conference very closely, which concluded with a historic declaration”, he said adding that for the first time Chinese Foreign Minister was invited as the Special Guest to attend OIC Conference.

This showed China is strengthening relations and increasing cooperation with the Muslim countries.

Li Bijian said Pakistan was a great country created under the leadership of

Quaid-e-Azam Day Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The people of Pakistan had honour of tremendous achievements on social and economic fronts. Pakistan was the leader of Islamic countries.

China and Pakistan stood together and had to resolve many social and economic issues for the good of both the peoples, for the region as a whole.

“We can play a big role in peace and economic development,” he reassured.

Chairman of Altamash Group, Dr. Muhammad Altamash said that the group was devotedly working for long to provide better and less expensive health cover to the people of Pakistan, mainly of Karachi.

Today’s MoU signing with Chinese solar company was just a departure from traditional sources of energy and a move towards green energy, he commented. More such projects were expected in future, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zonergy Company Limited (Pakistan), Xu Hong Chang said that his company was successfully operating in Pakistan since 2013, with solar energy projects in different areas including Bahawalpur and Karachi. So far, 400 MW capacity projects were completed and more were in pipeline. In addition, total investment of the company in Pakistan figured $ 500 million. It had 200 employees, of them 195 were Pakistanis. He was happy to operate in Pakistan as solar energy generation results here were excellent.