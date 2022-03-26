Shareholders of Soneri Bank Limited approve 2021 annual results

The annual audited financial statements of Soneri Bank Limited for the year ended 31 December 2021 were approved by the shareholders of the Bank in their 30th AGM held in Lahore and through video link via Zoom on Friday, 25 March 2022. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Alauddin Feerasta, Chairman of the Board, with Mr. Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai, President and Chief Executive Officer and other members of the Board of Directors also in attendance.

The Bank posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs5,149 million and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs2,854 million in the year 2021, as compared to Rs4,035 million and Rs2,400 million respectively in 2020, reflecting an impressive growth of 27.62 percent and 18.91 percent respectively. Earnings per share (EPS) for the year was reported at Rs2.59 per share for the current year, as compared to Rs2.18 for the comparative prior year. During the meeting, the shareholders approved the final cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 @ 15.00 percent i.e. Rs1.50 per share, as recommended earlier by the Board of Directors.

Briefing the shareholders on the financial results, the President and CEO mentioned that the impact of NIM compression was countered through volumetric increase on the balance sheet, with total assets remaining well above the half a trillion mark over the course of the year. The Bank’s total revenue for the year was reported at Rs15,228 million, improving by 5.29 percent against Rs14,463 million reported for the last year. Growth in expenses was restricted at 12.90 percent as compared to Press Release the prior year, with Non-markup expenses reported at Rs10,191 million for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Bank’s period end deposits, after witnessing a decline at June 2021 end, started picking up thereafter, and crossed the Rs400 billion mark at the year end. An overall increase of Rs57,538 million or 16.65 percent was witnessed against the year-end 2020 position, with closing deposits reported at Rs403,037 million at 31 December 2021. The period end CASA mix improved to 69.80 percent as against 68.65 percent on 31 December 2020 with total CASA improving to Rs. 281,311 million from Rs237,198 million at the end of 2020.

The Bank’s net advances portfolio stood at Rs. 165,495 million, which was in line with the number reported for the year end 2020. Excluding commodity financing, the Banks net advances indicated a growth of 20.39 percent year on year. He further mentioned that the Bank’s net investments witnessed a significant volumetric increase of Rs77,470 million or 43.03 percent as against the prior year ending at Rs327,425 million as at 31 December 2021.

The year 2021 was a landmark year in which the Bank celebrated its 30th Anniversary. The Board took the opportunity to appreciate the commitment and hard work of the Bank’s dedicated employees. The Bank remains committed to protecting and serving the interest of stakeholders by fulfilling the growing banking needs of the society, and focusing on financial inclusion and customer satisfaction.