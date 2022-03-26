Two man injured due to kite string in Lahore

Two more people were hurt in two different incidents in Lahore on Friday night after coming into contact with kite strings.

One of the injured had a critical condition, according to reports.

The provincial capital’s police were completely unaware of the situation and slept the entire night away.

However, after learning of the instances, CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev directed the DIG Operations to take disciplinary action against the officers who were found to be careless.

Simultaneously, he stated that during the current year, over 1,450 lawsuits were filed against dealers of kite strings and kite flyers.

Residents of Lahore were urged to report anyone selling or flying kites to the CCPO at 15 as soon as possible.

Dev also ordered that anyone selling metallic strings or kites on the internet be arrested.

He also ordered that a successful campaign against kite flying be undertaken with the help of children’s parents, the district administration, and civil society.

The police chief of Lahore also ordered the establishment of teams to keep a check on persons who fly kites at night.

Finally, he urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities and prevent them from being involved in illicit activities.