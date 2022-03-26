PML-N starts its Mehangai Mukao March from Lahore today

The opposition is planning a power display in Islamabad on March 28 as the PML-N begins its lengthy march, dubbed the Mehangai Mukao March, from Lahore today (Saturday).

The PML-N caravan, led by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Sharif, will depart from Model Town later today.

Saiful Maluk, Faisal Khokhar, Mirza Javed, Col ® Tariq, Salman Rafiq, and Khawaja Ahmad Hasan are among the party’s leaders who will attend rallies.

Gujranwala is where the marchers will stay. Several rallies will be held in Narowal and other cities, and they will all end up in Gujranwala. The city, known for its wrestlers, is gearing up to greet the PML-N marchers.

A demonstration led by Rana Tanvir will join the Mehangai Mukao March after the party has a workers’ convention in Sheikhupura.

Jamiat Ulema-e-caravan, Islam’s on the other hand, has arrived in Multan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and the leader of the JUI, will lead the party rallies in Dera Ismail Khan. Rashid Soomro, the leader of the JUI, will lead the rally in Islamabad.

Today, Balochistan’s opposition marches will arrive in DI Khan.