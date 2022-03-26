Shehbaz Sharif longing for the Premiership: PM Imran Khan

Mansehra: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took direct correspondence at resistance and named Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto, “the three mice” who are wanting to catch him”.

While tending to a public meeting, PM Imran Khan said that individuals like PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif-whose workers have their millions in ledgers are unsuitable to do legislative issues in edified nations adding that regardless of whether Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif start governmental issues in the UK, the UK will be left bankrupt in a brief time frame.

The PM added that Shehbaz Sharif is presently longing for becoming PM however “I will demand him to surrender his knee-length coat most Pakistan PMs wore to another person”.

He told a tremendous horde of his allies that the resistance groups are worthless and have just joined against him since he needs to consider them responsible for their debasement.

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that he does whatever it takes not to call him ‘diesel’ but rather individuals begin reciting ‘diesel’ mottos at whatever point he addresses a public meeting.

However, PM asked the group, why the JUI-F boss, “who has done legislative issues for the sake of Islam”, did nothing against Islamophobia like the PTI government drove by him did as of late at the UN.