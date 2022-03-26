Indonesia can play significant role in connecting Pakistan to ASEAN market

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Friday said that Indonesia can play a significant role in providing economic and trade opportunities to Pakistan.“It will provide connectivity with 623 million of Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEANs) potential trade market,” he said. In addition, Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been signed for free trade with ASEAN countries, including Indonesia’s Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which allows Pakistan to benefit from it through Indonesia, the Ambassador said this while talking to newly elected office bearers of National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad and other media person in NPC, Islamabad .

The farmer President, Pakistan Union of journalist (PFUJ) Muhammad Afzal Butt, Secretary Finance NPC, Nayyer Ali, Vice President NPC Maira Imran, Joint Secretary Waqar Abbasi, including Senior journalists Nadeem Chaudhry , Alamdar Hussain and Kalb Ali attended the meeting. The Ambassador said that ASEAN countries, Asian Pacific countries, Australia and New Zealand are included in this Free Trade Agreement, which allows Pakistan to benefit from the emerging economic markets of these countries.

Today, regionalism is on the rise in the trading world that is why ASEAN is one of the largest trading blocs in the world, with the RCEP bloc accounting for 30% of world trade, which is important in global trade. He said that this century is the century of Asian region and the emerging economies in Asia have great trade and economic opportunities for the world.