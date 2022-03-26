Exhibition Maritime Treasures of Pakistan held at Alhamra

An art exhibition titled Maritime Treasures of Pakistan took place at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall. This exhibition is happening under the patronage of Commodore Sohail Ahmed, the “Maritime Treasures of Pakistan” is a unique exhibition that is on display for the first time in Pakistan. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Javed Iqbal HI (M), S.Bt Former Ambassador to Tunis and PLO in the presence of Commodore Naveed Ahmed, Naval War College and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

It is a solo show created by Dr. Javeria Nabahat Amin. Amin has bridged the gap between conventional art, literature, and technology. She has brought forth a unique triad of visual art, poetry, and augmented reality to give the viewer a multi-dimensional experience of her art.

On the occasion, she said that her aim through this exhibition is to highlight these elements of art and bring about maritime awareness amongst the public.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that this is a unique exhibition of its kind in which the people are enjoying the work in it immensely. Zulfi said that Alhamra is a platform for artists to present their work to the world. This is our mission and it is our goal to make art and artists as popular as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the statement art piece is inspired by Commodore Sohail Ahmed’s proposal of claiming the waters of Junagarh into Pakistan’s exclusive economic zone.

Visitors praised the artist for her artwork, the exhibition is currently on display at the Alhamra Art Gallery 3 and 4 at Alhamra Arts Center and continued until Wednesday.