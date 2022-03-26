It’s too late for PM to get support in the no-confidence vote, says PML-Q

LAHORE: Senior PML-Q politician Kamil Ali Agha said Friday that “it’s too late” for Prime Minister Imran Khan to get support in the no-confidence vote.

The PTI administration is courting its allies in an attempt to thwart the opposition’s no-trust action. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood will meet with PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi today, while the MQM-P leadership will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

After hearing that the foreign minister will meet with the Punjab House speaker, Kamil Ali Agha told Kay Saath that the prime minister is too late and chastised the administration for holding a power show rather than dealing with the issue in the assembly.

In light of the Prime Minister’s intention to organize a gigantic power show in Islamabad on March 27, the PML-Q leader stated that the standard of popularity cannot be evaluated by public meetings because other political parties in the country can also hold large processions.

“Instead of responding to the no-trust motion, the government is playing Jalsa Jalsa,” he remarked.

Even their own MNAs have gone, according to Kamil Ali Agha, because the administration has taken so long with the no-trust maneuver.

“It’s too late for the prime minister to persuade allies,” he added, “since they may have already made their mind.”

He went on to add that a popularity standard would be chosen in parliament, and whoever had the highest number would be considered popular; this is the only way to establish a popularity benchmark.

In response to the PML-Q leadership meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi today, he remarked that instead of Shah Mehmood, the Prime Minister should have gone to visit the Chaudhry brothers himself.

The administration has so far been unable to secure unequivocal backing from any of its allies who are also discussing the no-trust motion with the Opposition.

The National Assembly is expected to take up the resolution on Monday and vote on it within the next week, determining Prime Minister Imran Khan’s destiny.