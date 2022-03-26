Babar and his men get cricketing lesson as Australia claim Test series 1-0 after 24 years in Pakistan

LAHORE: Skipper Babar Azam and his charges got cricketing lesson when Australia thrashed them by 115 runs on the fifth and final day of their third and final Test at picturesque Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday. With the victory in Pakistan after 24 years, Australia clinched the three-match series 1-0. The first two Tests in the series – the historic first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 – in Rawalpindi and Karachi were drawn. It is the same 1-0 score-line that Mark Taylor’s team famously achieved 24 years ago. The victory gave Australia the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, named after former Australian skipper Richie Benaud and Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir. The tourists will now play three one-day internationals on March 29, 31 and April 2, and a Twenty20 international on April 5 — all at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing victory target of 351 in their second innings, Pakistan could muster only 235. Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (27) and Azhar Ali (17) after resuming at 73 without loss in the morning. Cameron Green provided Australia the much-needed early breakthrough when he forced an edge off Shafique in the fourth over of the day for wicketkeeper Alex Carey to take a simple catch. The experienced Azhar, playing his 94th Test but the first at his home ground, fell to Nathan Lyon after a decision that stoked controversy. Australia asked for a review of the not-out decision, and the third umpire ruled in favour of the touring side after replays showed a faint edge when the ball passed the bat, although Azhar was convinced he had not hit it. Pakistan were in with a chance of drawing the Test at lunch with the score on 136-2 with 57 overs left, but off-spinner Lyon claimed five wickets to help Australia outplay the hosts in the final session. The 34-year-old took the prized wickets of Imamul Haq and Babar to end Pakistan’s resistance and finished with figures of 5-83.

Skipper and fast bowler Pat Cummins, who won player of the match award, provided ample support by picking up three wickets for 23, and eight wickets in the Test. After giving Pakistan a sniff with a bold declaration, Cummins was vindicated as he led Australia to their first overseas Test series victory since 2016, as they also ended their 11-year drought in Asia. Pakistan were again dependent on Babar, who saved the hosts from the jaws of defeat in the second Test in Karachi with a 196 in the second innings. And fans in the terraces still believed he could produce something miraculous on the 30th anniversary of Pakistan’s World Cup triumph at the MCG. But those dreams were thwarted by Australia’s sustained attack, which never buckled in the series despite flat conditions and formidable Pakistan batting. Pakistan’s hopes nosedived when Babar fell after tea when Steven Smith took a sharp catch near his left boot off Lyon. Australia’s nerves were raised when Babar played fluently against the second new ball but his dismissal sucked the life out of the crowd. The visitors were relieved with Babar’s departure. Cummins, who remains unbeaten as skipper from seven Tests, knew the slow Lahore surface marked by low bounce offered more assistance for bowlers than flat pitches in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Having struggled recently in bowling Australia to victory on the final day, Lyon proved a point with his haul as he expertly targeted the rough patches and occasionally made deliveries spit off the wicket.

Cummins dismissed Fawad Alam (11) and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (zero), who also struck an unbeaten 104 in the second innings of the drawn Karachi Test, in successive overs with both batters falling leg before wicket. Television replays, however, showed Rizwan would have survived if he had asked for a review of the umpire’s decision. Opener Imam looked the most confident at the crease for Pakistan, defending resolutely during his knock of 70. He was, however, out straight after lunch when he got an inside edge to his pad against Lyon to be caught by close-in fielder Marnus Labuschagne. Fittingly, Cummins claimed the final wicket after comprehensively bowling Naseem Shah to trigger memorable celebrations for Australia who have waited for more than two decades for a brilliant victory in Pakistan.