Rohail Hyatt receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz, thanks partners in Vital Signs and ‘Coke Studio’

Like every year on Pakistan Day, prominent Pakistani and foreign personalities were conferred with civil awards at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. Noted literary figures including the late Nazar Muhammad Rashid and Majeed Amjad were honoured posthumously while renowned feminist Urdu poet Kishwar Naheed was presented the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Among the performers honoured this year included singer Shakeela Naz, composer and Vital Signs keyboardist Rohail Hyatt and late actor Neelo Begum. Taking to Twitter early morning, Rohail, who received a Hilal-e-Imtiaz, acknowledged everyone that was part of his Vital Signs and Coke Studio journey, that led him to the honour.

“I’m honoured by the civil medal awarded to me. I’d like to acknowledge my partners, Junaid, Shahi, Nusrat, Salman, Rizwan, Asad, Aamir and Shoaib sb who were part of the VS journey. For CS, my co-workers, all the artists and the audience deserve the shared credit. Thank you all,” he wrote.

Actor and host Fakhr-e-Alam congratulated him on the micro-blogging site. “Congratulations to one of the finest music entity, producer the legendary Rohail Hyatt on receiving Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services in giving us some of the finest music in our history. Congrats brother. Celebration soon,” he tweeted.

Many users expressed their happiness in the comments section of his post. Popular actor Shaan Shahid also shared his mother Neelo’s Sitara-e-Imtiaz to express how proud he felt and how much he missed her in this moment. “Sitara-e-Imtiaz has been awarded to my mother,” he announced. “A proud moment for us all. I wish I could see her wearing it. May the Almighty bless her,” he added, sadly.

Many congratulated him too and sent prayers for the lost legend. “Congratulations!” wrote senator Faisal Javed Khan. Host Maira Khan commented, “Many Congratulations to you and your family. Certainly, she is proud of Pakistan. May her soul rest in peace. Ameen.” Humayun Saeed shared Shaan’s post to congratulate him too. Shaan thanked everyone.