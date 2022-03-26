See Prime all set to release ‘Vegan Date’

A See Prime original is about to hit our screens and as promising as their short films get, this time too they are about to mesmerize their viewers with their latest production – Vegan Date.

Starring Hajra Yamin and Usama Khan we are about to witness a date gone wrong.

When Sameer uses a dating app for the first time he gets matched with Azka, someone who he hits of instantaneously with and as weeks pass by they finally decide to meet.

Little did they know their food choices would end up in creating a bit of a disaster but like they say all’s well that ends well.

Upon their first meeting they find out that Sameer is a non-vegetarian and Azka is all about being vegan. And this is where the conflict of interest develops and even though Sameer does end up trying greens for the very first time, their very first date turns into a complete mayhem. As Azka walks off and leaves the restaurant.

Sameer being the gentleman that he is runs after his new found love and apologises. Once the apology gets accepted they end up at a dhaba and restart their journey over some green tea. A date gone wrong over a guy who loves non-vegetarian with a girl who wants to do nothing with it. But Alas! He saves the day!

This delightful and captivating love story “Vegan Date” is a film by M Danish Behlim, written by Arsal Amir and exclusively produced by the great mastermind Seemen Naveed. “Vegan Date” is now available for viewers on Seeprime’s YouTube channel.

