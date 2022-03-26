Saba Qamar speaks up on working with Fawad Khan

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar said she would work with fellow celebrity Fawad Khan on a project in the future. The Cheekh star, in an interview with an India-based news agency, said her collaboration with the actor-singer would turn out to be a great project.

“I did my first project with Fawad Khan,” she said as quoted in the report. “Sab se pehla hero tha, meri zindagi ka pehla hero. When I was 19 and he was too young at that time.

“As of now, we haven’t been offered any amazing script, but whenever we will work together, we will do a great one.”

The actor said that she would be on board with a project involving him as she is an easy-going person. She admitted to her meeting Fawad Khan on occasions during events and functions. “Yes, we bump into each other at award functions, or at other events. We are like family,” she said.

Recently, actor Saba Qamar admitted said she is willing to work in Bollywood projects whenever she gets an opportunity.

“You’ll have such a nice medium, such nice people, amazing directors, actors, scripts, issues are being discussed, you are making such content, who wouldn’t like to work?” she said. “I would love to, whenever I get the chance I would love to.”