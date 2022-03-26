Pakistanis react to Imran Khan’s depiction in ’83’

Ranveer Singh led ’83’ which turned out to be a commercial dud in the neighbouring country, has just dropped on OTT platforms earlier this week and a particular scene seems to have captured the attention of streaming legions.

After debuting on streaming giant earlier this week, Kapil Dev’s Bollywood biopic topped the Netflix charts in Pakistan, however, there is one specific clip in the Kabir Khan directorial featuring a portrayal of former cricketer and current Prime Minister Khan, that caught notice of cricket enthusiasts.

The said scene showcased a cordial interaction between former skippers of cricket teams of Pakistan and India, albeit, netizens aren’t very pleased with the actor picked to portray the younger version of Imran Khan.

A number of them turned to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts on the curly-haired actor who essayed Khan in the Bollywood title.

One of the Twitter users called the actor ‘a real crime against Imran Khan’, adding that she is ‘personally offended’ by the casting. Another one called out the ‘unjust’ and said his appearance in the movie was ’embarrassing’.