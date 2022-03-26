Crowd chants Sajal’s name as Ahad Raza Mir steps on stage in Dubai

Ahad Raza Mir faced massive interruption during his speech at Dubai expo 2020 when crowd started chanting his wife Sajal Aly’s name amidst the couple’ divorce reports. As the Ehd-e-Wafa actor took mic in his hand to address the audience, fans started shouting ‘Sajal, Sajal’ not letting him speak. The reaction came after several news outlets reported that the couple has called it quits, however, neither Ahad nor Sajal has commented on the on-going rumours. The Sinf-e-Aahan actor had fuelled the rumours earlier, after she removed her husband’s name from Instagram, implying that the couple is now divorced. The duo tied the knot two years ago in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with their close friends and family.













