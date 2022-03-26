Mira Rajput turns showstopper for Aisha Rao at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Fashion week is back in full swing! This time around, the joint fashion week between FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week is taking place in Delhi. Day 1 and 2 of the fashion week saw some glamorous new trends that were set along with new lines of sustainable clothing. Today marks day 3 of the event and it began in full swing with star wife Mira Rajput playing showstopper for ace designer Aisha Rao’s latest collection. The 27-year-old Delhi born diva was back on her home turf for the show where she sashayed down the ramp, looking equal parts fierce and glamorous. The mother-of-two rocked a floral lehnga which featured a blouse with thick straps and a sweetheart neckline, paired with a matching high-waist floral opulent lehnga. While her dress did all the talking, it was Mira’s glam look that we loved. The diva stepped out of her comfort zone and opted for a slicked-back hairdo with loads of gel in her locks to hold them in place.













