Politics of loot, subservience to be buried on 27th: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the nation would bury the politics of loot, plunder and subservience on March 27 in Islamabad, and build a corruption-free and sovereign New Pakistan.

Addressing a huge public gathering in Mansehra, Imran said on the ‘coffin’ of the politics of three stooges, the people would build New Pakistan with reformed systems transforming the country into a great nation.

“Come out for the sake of youth, your children and next generations. Come out to tell the three stooges that the whole nation stood by truth,” he told the charged gathering.

He said the sole objective of the opposition’s no-confidence motion was to seek withdrawal of corruption cases against their corrupt leaders, but they would bite the dust. It would be the biggest treason if he pardoned them, he added, says a news report.

He thanked the people of Mansehra, Railways Minister Azam Swati, Member of the National Assembly Saleh Muhamamd and provincial assembly members for arranging the huge public gathering.

He said being the country’s future, the youth should choose between good and evil on March 27, referring to the PTI’s public meeting scheduled on the day at the Parade Ground, Islamabad.

The prime minister said an illicit trade of loyalties was going on in Islamabad where the parliamentarians were being offered Rs200-250 million each to buy their loyalties in support of the no-confidence motion.

“Will these three stooges succeed?” the prime minister questioned the gathering, which shouted “No”.

He said by issuing statements in support of the European Union and against his categorical stance of “Absolutely Not”, Shehbaz Sharif was all set to become the prime minister, but he would face disappointment as days of the Sharifs’ corruption were gone.

He paid tribute to MNA Saleh Muhammad for rejecting the opposition’s offer, proving himself a man of faith and trust.

Imran Khan said it was his government which spearheaded the Muslim world at the United Nations to adopt a resolution for the designation of March 15 as an International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

As the people chanted “diesel-diesel”, the prime minister questioned why Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had been doing politics in name of religion for the last three decades, could not move such a resolution.

He said the West used to hurt the sentiments of 1.5 billion Muslims in the garb of freedom of speech, and hoped that the UN resolution would bring an end to that practice.

He told the gathering that Pakistan would rise as a great nation and the green passport would earn respect if it truly followed the principles of Madina State, including justice, public welfare and sovereignty. Citing the government’s welfare initiatives like Health Card, Ehsaas Cash Assistance, subsidy, anti-stunting programmes, and interest-free housing and business loans, the prime minister said the government had put Pakistan on the course to replicate the Madina Welfare State. Pakistan would emerge as an example particularly among the Muslim world, he added.

He said the politicians having riches abroad could never raise a voice against other countries. Imran Khan said despite Pakistan’s support to the US-led war against terrorism and sacrificing around 80,000 lives, the United States launched 400 drone attacks in Pakistan.

“Two of these three stooges were in the government at that time. The same country, getting our support for its war, was attacking us in return. There is no such example in the world. But the money-hungry leaders never condemned it,” he said.

He said after assuming the office, he decided that Pakistan would never bow before any other country. “We will remain friendly to every country, including India if it reverses its unilateral action of August 5, 2019 in the IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir). “We will not let Pakistan bow before anyone. It was made in the name of Islam. Bowing before anyone except Allah is polytheism,” he remarked.