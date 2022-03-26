In a U-turn, dissident MNA announces support to PTI

Days after claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conduct had forced him to change his loyalty and join hands with the opposition, PTI MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehr said on Friday that he supports the prime minister in the no-trust vote, a private TV channel reported.

Talking to reporters at Parliament House after attending the National Assembly session, Dehr, while replying to a question about where he stood on the no-trust vote, said, “God willing, I am with the government.”

When asked whether his concerns had been addressed, he said, “They are [being addressed]. Discussions are being held.” Dehr acknowledged that he had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying, “I have some issues that he (PM Imran) will solve. They are being solved and after that, I will support (him).”

In response to another question, the MNA said he was still a part of the ruling party. Dehr was one of the dissident PTI MNAs, allegedly found staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad earlier this month. Talking to the media a few days later, Dehr had criticised the premier and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. “I was disappointed to see that PM Imran himself was meeting PML-N dissident MPAs in Lahore to get their support,” he had said and asked how the PTI could call any of its MNAs or MPAs corrupt if they joined hands with the opposition.