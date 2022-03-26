People will come out only to oust Imran: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Friday said people will definitely come out to the PTI rally but only to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

She said this while addressing a PML-N rally in Lahore.

“People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home,” she said, adding that the PM often says he has “trump cards” that he will use to the benefit of the nation.

“You only have one trump card and that is your resignation,” she said and alleged that Imran was using money from the national treasury to fund his rallies and that the people will hold him accountable for it, says a news report.

Imran is being ousted only due to the nation’s curses, Maryam added. “People beg me to spare them from him whenever I go to Islamabad.”

Talking about the national exchequer, she added that the PM feared people finding out about the money he had stolen. “He is afraid of the money he has stolen in Bani Gala,” Maryam remarked, adding that “no one will come to his rescue now.” “He used to claim he will never give a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Now look how he is begging for one.” She added the next PML-N rally, which will cross the GT Road, will be headed by her and Hamza Shahbaz. It will cause “the prosperous time of Nawaz Sharif’s leadership to come back.”