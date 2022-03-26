PTI challenges ECP’s decision to reject pleas in IHC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) March 18 decision of rejecting the party’s plea to disassociate petitioner Akbar S Babar from the foreign funding case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a private TV channel reported. The ruling party also challenged the ECP’s decision which rejected the petitions filed on January 25 and January 31. The petition rejected by the ECP, on PTI’s decision of not providing Babar with the party’s response on the scrutiny committee report, has also been challenged.

The party prayed upon the court to accept both petitions rejected by the ECP. “Both the petitions were rejected by the election commission and we pray that the order dated March 15, 2022, be declared null and void. The Election Commission of Pakistan is an administrative authority, not a court of law. A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had decided to reject the petitions. Only bound to ECP to declare funds’ details,” the petition stated.

It further contended that Babar should be separated from the case and PTI’s reply to the scrutiny committee report should not be given to him for the time being.

It should be noted that the foreign funding case has been pending in ECP since November 2014. The petitions filed in the IHC against the foreign funding case were disposed of as Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani returned the case to the commission on January 29, 2018.