Pakistan rejects statement of India on OIC, Kashmir

Pakistan Friday strongly rejected the totally untenable and irresponsible statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the unanimously adopted outcomes and resolutions of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) held in Islamabad from 22-23 March 2022. The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said, “the OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah and the second largest international organization after the United Nations with 57 members and 6 observer states.” The OIC had a long-standing principled position in support of the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination granted to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, he added. While refusing to implement the UNSC resolutions, India had for decades tried to suppress the voice of the Kashmiris through brutal and indiscriminate use of force and gross and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he noted.













