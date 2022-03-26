Wahab inaugurates 11th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahan on Friday inaugurated the three day 11th‘ Sartyoon Sang Crafts’ exhibition at Ocean Mall Clifton, here.

The three-day exhibition is organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with collaboration of Sindh government and its partners displaying work of around thousands women artisans of Sindh with an aim to provide market linkages to rural women and artisans, said a news release.

Murtaza appreciated the endeavours of Sindh Rural Support Organizations for poor and destitute community and expecting in future to keep such spirit for rural communities of Sindh.

“We all need to be very practical in understanding the occurring issues of women at ground level and should participate in way of solving them that would bring changes,” he asserted.

The first day of the exhibition received an overwhelming response from local and international visitors.

According to him, handicrafts and artifact help create harmony among different cultures. He said such platforms help indigenous artisans market their products. “It’s the government’s responsibility to not let the work of these artisans die and appreciate the laborious work needed to create handicrafts,” he said.

Appreciating the exhibition, administrator Karachi said arranging such an activity to promote artisans, handicrafts and Sindh’s culture was a great effort being made by the SRSO also.

He further said artisans dedicate their entire lives to preparing masterpieces, but their work is never appreciated in urban centers, such as Karachi, “However, these activities will certainly bring the handicrafts of Sindh in the limelight, he said.

The Craft Exhibition is being organized by SRSO for the last ten years in consecutive with the motive to support ethical fashion and to promote crafts of some of the most marginalised women in the province.

The event also attracted large numbers of women residents of Clifton and nearby areas, where all ingredients of Sindhi culture are there. In an exquisite traditional crafts have been displayed, a wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts made by rural women are exhibited, including home textiles, basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork.

These events aimed at to boost the local crafts and begin a sturdy process for connecting our Business Development Groups (BDGs) and artisans to high end market of Karachi. This is purely an effort to develop market opportunities for rural women especially those from extremely remote villages of northern Sindh and the profit being earned from these exhibitions is transferred to these artisans.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro told that the event’s objective was to facilitate better incomes for women artisans of rural Sindh. “We have trained more than 50,000 women from the most under developed regions including Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Jaccababad, Khairpur, Sukkur and other districts that to help these women gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills, they have incorporated urban trends into their work.”

“In order to set apart their work from what is available in the market, we have made a few innovations, such as the net work done on the blankets,” said CEO.