Over 4500 cops to get honorarium

Over 4500 personnel of Islamabad police will receive honorarium deployed at various divisions in the department. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus accorded the approval for granting honorarium to boost morale of the force. The personnel were selected after evaluating their performance, said police spokesman on Friday.He said more than 1300 personnel of security division and special branch for providing foolproof security during visit of Australian cricket team was added to the list. The officials of Eagle Squad which performed well for prevention of street crime in the federal capital was also included. Similarly, he said the staff deputed at various police stations and facilitation centre was selected for early redressal of public complaints. Over 500 cops from the Counter Terrorism Department and Safe City which remained engaged 24/7 in maintaining law and order in the capital city were also incorporated, the spokesman added. It may be metion that the IGP had already awarded cash prizes to 802 traffic police personnel for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city.













