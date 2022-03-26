NAEAC Board meeting held

Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, Chairperson NAEAC in the opening remarks welcomed the all physical and online participants. He raised some questions regarding the quality education, mushroom growth of institutions and argumentations of student body without proper infrastructure and accommodation facilities. After the brain storming on major issues faced by the agriculture and allied sciences to produce skilful graduates in different disciplines. Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary NAEAC presented the agenda items to honorable members and held thorough discussions and approved all agenda items. Talking on the occasion Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Advisor Academics and Accreditation, Academics and Accreditation, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad assured the full support for revising the curriculum of six new emerging subjects before the end of current fiscal year.













