PTI enjoys two third majority in KP Assembly: Mahmood

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Friday said opposition no confidence motion against the Prime Minister did not get support of people and the motion would die itself next week.

Addressing a huge public gathering here that was also addressed by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lawmakers of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf were standing like a solid rock with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said no confidence motion if opposition would die itself next week.

The Chief Minister KP without naming opposition leaders said the three mices had raised hollow slogans of bringing no confidence motion against him but failed.

Mahmood Khan said he was enjoying two third majority in the KP Assembly and dream of the mices could not be materialized.

He said people of Mansehra are politically matured and will repose full confidence in PTI on March 31 LG Elections.

The Chief Minister said sea of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will attend PTI public show on March 27 in Islamabad.

He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan like a solid rock as they believed that he was the only leader, who can address their problems and take the country out of existence challenges.

Saleh Muhammad, Member National Assembly said the Prime Minister has emerged a strong political leader that united Muslim Ummah while referring to the successful OIC meeting at Islamabad.

He said people of Pakistan would reject politics of hypocrisy, loot and plunders of the mices and would participating in large number in the PTI show at Islamabad.

Salah Muhammad said the PTI public show would break records of all previous people meetings as we believed in power of people and supremacy of truth.

Christian community stands with PM Imran: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Christian community firmly stands with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was speaking at PTI’s Minority Wing Convention at Youhanabad Catholic Ground on Friday. Representatives of religious minorities and a large number of the Christian community members attended the event. Prior to the convention, youth leaders from religious minorities organised a rally in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan from Model Town to Youhanabad.

Addressing the convention, Ejaz Alam said that the opposition would face a historic defeat. He said that record work had been done for religious minorities’ welfare by the PTI government. The Punjab government also allocated largest budget for welfare of the minorities, he said and added that the youth of religious minorities were serving in every department. The drama of no-confidence motion would fail badly, he added.