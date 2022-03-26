SNGPL holds e-Kutchery

Sui Northern Gas organized an e-Kutcery at its Head Office through Skype . Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani listened to the complaints of customers and directed relevant officials for immediate resolution of complaints. Senior Management of the Company along with Regional Managers attended E-Kutchery through video conference.

Consumers belonging to different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lodged their complaints related to gas pressure, new gas connections and billing issues etc.

MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani issued directives to the relevant regional managers and assured customers of quick resolution of their issues.

It is pertinent to mention that under the directives of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), SNGPL has been organizing E-Kachehri at Regional as well as Head Office level for more than a year, wherein a large number of customers have benefitted from it.